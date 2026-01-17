New Commanders stadium design fixes the fatal flaw that plagues Jerry Jones

ASHBURN, Va. – One of the best ways to get the better of your rival is to learn from their mistakes, and by looking closely at the renderings of the new Washington Commanders’ stadium-to-be, I’d say that managing partner Josh Harris has learned from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ fatal flaw when it comes to stadium design.

Because in the Commanders’ new home, scheduled to open in time for the 2030 NFL season, players won’t be running into the DC sunset the way they do when playing inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

A rendering of the new Washington Commanders stadium in Washington, D.C. | Washington Commanders and HKS

Solving the 'Sun Glare' disaster

Looking closely at the images of the Washington stadium renderings released this week, the field appears to run north to south, with the east wall featuring a mostly glass surface and the western wall apparently featuring seats, no doubt with more glass on the outside.

This would mean that even as the sun goes down, the risk of a cross glare coming in from the west, and unless the NFL decides to start playing sunrise games, the glass wall on the east won’t make much of an impact.

Additionally, while the home of rival football in Dallas was one of the first to boast a large amount of natural light while being a domed stadium, it appears the new Commanders’ home will expand on that, rivaling the outdoor feel of the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium, while providing the protection and comfort of an indoor facility for not only football games, but concerts, and more events that can take place year round.

A 'SoFi-style' sunken bowl

What it won’t do is pierce the skyline, as the seating dips into the earth in the same way SoFi Stadium does in Los Angeles, California, ensuring the structure adds to the view without detracting from The District's overall aesthetic.

Because of this, networks will have no shortage of amazing angles to shoot for exterior shots featuring landmarks like the Capitol Building and the Washington Monument, along with the stadium itself, which presents a modern look while also reflecting the history of DC and RFK Stadium.

Every new stadium built has the advantage of new technology and progress in design, of course. Rarely does one also present the opportunity to subtly jab a rival. Thanks to the Cowboys’ miscalculation and subsequent misstep in their design, the new RFK will have one bright standout feature, which is so significant because it isn’t there, as much as features that are there will stand out on their own.

READ MORE: Why David Blough could turn Luke McCaffrey into the next Amon-Ra St. Brown



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• 3 reasons the Commanders' 5-12 record is actually a sign of progress



• Jonathan Gannon's sack numbers are a mirage Dan Quinn must avoid

• 3 candidates for Commanders defensive coordinator job

•﻿ Commanders' Jayden Daniels gets next big weapon in latest mock draft