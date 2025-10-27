Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs live updates, score, and highlights
Marcus Mariota will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Jayden Daniels sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Mariota will have wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel back in rotation on offense.
A win against Kansas City will help Washington bounce back from a two-game losing streak and get back in the win column.
PREGAME
Commanders inactives: OT Trent Scott, K Matt Gay, CB Noah Igbinoghene, QB Jayden Daniels, TE Colson Yankoff, OL George Fant, LB Ale Kaho
Chiefs inactives: CB Keith Taylor, DE Joshua Uche, OL C.J. Hanson, OL Wanya Morris, OT Ethan Driskel, WR Justyn Ross, DE Malik Herring
1st Quarter
- Marcus Mariota is under center for the Commanders for Monday Night Football! The Commanders will recieve the ball first. Luke McCaffrey on the return for 35 yards. Next play, Mariota with a quick throw to Deebo for 6 yards. Mariota with the hand off to Bill and he gets 3 yards. Mariota to Deebo near the side line with a decent gain. Next play, Mariota with the hand off to Bill with a short gain of 2. 3rd and 3, Mariota will take it and keep the ball for a gain of 7 and the Commanders first down. Quick throw to McCaffrey and got almost 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Bill gets 4 yards and the first down. Mariota pass intended to Deebo is out of hands and INTERCEPTED by Danna.
- Chiefs with the first possession of the night, Pacheco up the middle for 3 yards. Next play, Mahomes is sacked by Martin for a loss of 3 yards. 3rd and 10, Mahomes can't find any where to go with it so he scrambles and is short of the first down. Mahomes is taken down by Reaves. Chiefs call a timeout. 3rd and 1, Hunt up the middle for the first down. Smith attempts a run a is stopped immediately by Newton. Fake to Hunt, Mahomes finds a wide open Worthy for 27 yards. Mahomes tries to find Worthy again, but pass falls incomplete. 2nd and 10, low snap to Mahomes who tries to find Kelce but falls incomplete. 3rd and 10, Mahomes to Brown but its INTERCEPTED by Lattimore.
- Commanders back with the ball and hands off to Bill for a 4 yards. Another hand off to Bill for another 4 yards. 3rd and 2, Mariota takes off and finds a wide open McNichols along the sideline. That's a catch and run of 24 yards. Mariota scrambles again and finds McCaffrey and a toe tap on the sideline for 17 yards.
- Next play, Ertz with a decent gain of 4. Two backs in the backfield for Commanders. Rodriguez with the run for 2 yards. Mariota is sacked for a loss of 3. Commanders go for it on 4th down, they find Ertz but is short. Under a minute to go in first quarter with no score.
- Mahomes with the screen to Rice but results in a loss of 4 yards. Rice was stopped by Reaves. Mahomes in the middle to Rice for 10 yards but is met by Reaves. End of the first quarter.
2nd Quarter
- Juju Smith-Schuster with the catch and Chiefs first down. Mahomes runs to his left for a gain of 7 before being pushed out of bounds by Wagner. Quick throw to Kelce but Reaves immediately tackles him after the catch. 3rd and 4, Mahomes to Kelce, off the hands of Kelce and and is picked off by Wagner.
- Mariota keeps and finds a wide open Bates for a gain of 22 yard. Mariota keeps and gets 8 yards. Quick low throw to Deebo but he's wrapped up by Connor for no gain. 3rd and 2, quick throw to Ertz but can't break Hicks tackle and is short of the first down. Commanders going for it on 4th and 1, deep pass to McLaurin is incomplete. Commanders turn over on downs.
- Mahomes hand off to Pacheco up the middle for 4 yards. Hand off to Pacheco but Wagner on the stop. 3rd and 2, Mahomes quick throw up the middle to Kelce. Its good for 11 yards and a first down. Mahomes keeps has time to throw and finds a wide open Kelce for 31 yards. Pacheco on the run for 6 yards. Pitch to Smith and is brought down right at the first down marker. Just short of the first down.
- Hand off to Hunt he gets the first down and a little more. 1st and Goal, Rice takes it right up the middle for a Chiefs touchdown, but its overturned, was short, 2nd and Goal Chiefs. Mahomes hand off to Hunt and he runs right in for a Chiefs TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is GOOD.
- Jaylin Lane on the kick return and he makes it inside the 35 before being taken down. Mariota hand off to Bill, but he's immediately taken down by Bolton. Next play, Sinnott is wide open and makes a play for 22 yards. Bill cuts up field but only gains a yard. Mariota is pressured, breaks a tackle and scrambles for 3 yards. 3rd and 5, Mariota struggles to find somebody but drops it off to McNichols for the first down and then some. 1st and 10, Mariota keeps and but loses a yard. 2-minute warning in effect.
- Short throw to McNichols, he gains 9 yards and short of the first down. Play reversed on the field, runner made the line of gain. Commanders have the first down. Chiefs take a timeout. Mariota scrambles again but is brought down. 2nd and 10, Mariota scrambles and stays upright finds Deebo but its incomplete. Mariota lobs to McLaurin in the endzone. McLaurin with the toe tap. Ruling on the field is incomplete, but is under review. The ruling is overturned for a Commanders TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is good. We are all tied up. Commanders 7, Chiefs 7.
- Remigio on the return for the Chiefs for 18 yards. Flag on the play against the Chiefs Cochrane for holding. Mahomes scrambles right for 15 yards. Next play, Mahomes to Kelce for 10 yards. Chiefs take their final timeout. Mahomes is pressured, he throws it away. 2nd and 10, Mahomes deep to Worthy, but broken up by Amos. Mahomes scrambles and is sacked by Luvu. Flag on the play against Mahomes for intentional grounding. End of the 2nd quarter.
HALFTIME: Commanders 7, Chiefs 7
3rd Quarter
- Chiefs get the ball to start the half. Remigio on the return for 32 yards. Flag against Chiefs Roland-Wallace for offensive holding. Short pass to Rice for a gain of 5 yards. Mahomes is pressured and throws, but tipped by Wagner and falls incomplete to Gray. Penalty on Commanders Martin for unnecessary roughness. Mahomes short pass to Gray for 8 yards. Pacheco on the play for 8 yards. Mahomes has all day, finds Kelce for a 38 yard completion. 1st and Goal, Pacheco gains a yard. Mahomes short right pass to Rice is complete for 6 yards. Mahomes pass incomplete to Worthy. Penalty on Commanders and Chiefs for holding. 3rd and Goal, Mahomes pass incomplete to Gray. Next play, Mahomes pass to Hunt for a Chiefs TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is good. Chiefs take the lead. Chiefs 14, Commanders 7.
- Jaylin Lane muffles ball at kickoff and the Commanders take the ball at the one yard line. Bill goes up the middle for 2 yards to give the Commanders some breathing room. Mariota deep to the middle to find McLaurin for 18 yards. Next play, hand off to Bill. He runs to the left for 5 yards. Mariota pass to Deebo is incomplete. Next pass Lane falls incomplete. Commanders are forced to punt the ball away. Remigio on the return for 11 yards.
Pacheco on a run for 10 yards. Mahomes with a short pass to Smith-Schuster for a big gain of 24 yards. Hunt up the middle for a yard. Mahomes with a short pass to Rice, he FUMBLES but quickly recovers with a gain of 14 yards. Short pass to Worthy for 2 yards. Mahomes short right pass to Rice for 9 yards. Mahomes again to Worthy for 4 yards. Mahomes finds Kelce in the endzone for a Chiefs TOUCHDOWN to extend the lead. Extra point is GOOD. Chiefs 21, Commanders 7.
- Touchback on the kickoff. Mariota short pass to Lane for no gain. Left pass to McNichols who gains 3 yards on the play. Deep pass to McLaurin and is ruled incomplete. Washington challenged the play on the field. The ruling on the field is reversed and McLaurin's pass is complete for 25 yards. Toss to Deebo but gains a yard. Mariota to McCaffrey with the catch but loss of 2. Mariota is sacked and loses 10 yards on the play. End of the 3rd quarter.
4th quarter
- Remigio calls a fair catch on the kick return. Worthy on the catch and breaks a tackle against Sainristil. He gets 9 yards. Hunt with a first down right up the middle. Toss to Smith, but penalty on Chiefs for holding. Mahomes is sacked by Martin. Mahomes scrambels to his left and finds Rice for a first down. Penalty on Chiefs for taunting. The ball comes back 15 yards. Pacheco to the left for 13 yards. Pacheco again for 4 yards. Mahomes finds Gray for 15 yards. Kinlaw was injured on the play.
- Hunt to the left for 8 yards. Mahomes deep to Gray, but its overthrown. 3rd and 3, no snap, Rice with the first down and more. Pacheco gets 2 yards on the next play. Rice with the catch and the TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is good. Chiefs extend the lead.
- Commanders with the ball, but flag on the play against the Commanders for false start. Mariota throw to McNichols is incomplete. Mariota pressured, breaks the tackle for 6 yards. Pass to Ertz incomplete. Commanders punt the ball away, flag on the play against the Chiefs for illegal block.
- Hand off to Hunt for 4 yards. Mahomes is sacked. But flag on the play against the Commanders for unnecessary roughness. Hunt trying to run up the middle but no gain. Short toss to Worthy who turns on the jets and gets 11 yards. Pacheco to the right for a yard. Mahomes to Pacheco for 9 yards. Flag against Chiefs for holding. Pacheco injured on the play. Hunt brought down by Holmes after a gain of 5. Chiefs call a timeout.
- Rice on 3rd and 9, he gets 3 yards. Short of the first down and they punt it away. Commanders Lane on the return for 14 yards. Mariota screen pass intended for Bill is tipped. Mariota pass to Ertz is complete. Two-minute warning in effect.
- Mariota deep left pass intended for Moore is intercepted by Chiefs Williams but called back and automatic first down for the Commanders. Mariota short pass to McNichols for 9 yards. Mariota scrambles for 2 yards. 3rd and 1, McNichols left for 4 yards. Mariota scrambles throws and pass is intercepted by Cochrane. Flag on play against Chiefs for unsportsmanlike conduct. Mahomes kneels the ball to end the game. Chiefs take the win.
FINAL: Chiefs 28, Commanders 7
