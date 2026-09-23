Three Commanders Fantasy Options to Deploy With Caution in Week 3

The Washington Commanders are set to make their home-field debut this coming weekend, but finding fans excited for their Week 3 matchup will be as challenging as it's been since the squad first embraced the Jayden Daniels era two offseasons ago.

Things are at an all-time low across Washington's football scene, with last week's injury to the star quarterback all but eliminating any chance of the already-backpedaling group escaping an early losing record. Daniels will miss at least Week 3, leaving his dependent band of vulnerable playmakers and elevated backups to hold the line without him while specialists determine his recovery plan.

#Commanders coach Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels suffered another dislocated left elbow, and he is expected to miss time. X-Rays were negative.



The last time he had this injury, he missed about a month. pic.twitter.com/0lLwvQXAzz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2026

Unfortunately for his remaining teammates, they likely won't even be able to parlay that home debut into favored odds. The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks face the Commanders next, leaving a hodgepodge assortment of untrustworthy players to prove they're still viable fantasy football assets.

Marcus Mariota's Newest Starting Venture

The longtime Commanders backup didn't have to wait long for his next starting opportunity. After posting eight starts in 11 appearances in 2025, he's already notched stats to kick off year 12 by taking over for Daniels in Dallas, where Mariota threw for 111 yards at a 68.8% completion rate.

Seattle's acclaimed defense, however, won't be nearly as porous as whatever it was the Cowboys allowed on their field. And with Mariota set to take on the lead quarterbacking role with a completely different approach than Daniels', Washington's still-new play-calling and weapons may make his job harder as he stares down a 0-3 record.

Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks on the field after a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mariota didn't leave much of a sample size to go on last season, participating in just eight offensive snaps during last season's Seahawks matchup, but he's still the same scrambling, bootlegging mobile threat that he's been. He'll need a strong running game to help open up his own scoring opportunities- while Rachaad White enjoyed a nice breakout in Dallas, Bill Croskey-Merritt now hunts for a bit more efficiency in his game as a bull-rushing power back.

For a little bit of reference regarding how devastating Seattle's front seven and secondary can be to a quarterback's attempts at outclassing the defenses in front of them, in formats that deduct two points per interception, neither New England Patriots MVP runner-up Drake Maye nor Jacoby Brissett of the Arizona Cardinals was able to accrue 10 fantasy points during their own run-in with the Seahawks. The veteran Mariota will need to be particularly sharp with the ball and take care of it in order to beat the odds and bag that first win.

Terry McLaurin's Peculiar Inefficiencies

It's always been something with post-contract extension Terry McLaurin, and the concerns that come with age have only built on their initial real estate in the minds of Commanders fans.

First, it was an inability to gain any separation in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. That was one thing given the Eagles' stingy secondary and how disjointed the Commanders' offense looked, but McLaurin's following outing was even stranger. He had no issue attracting targets, drawing nine on the day; now, it's just a matter of holding onto the ball whenever he's the intended target.

We gotta talk about Terry pic.twitter.com/r5s0sXXoTq — brady (@burgermanders) September 21, 2026

He's posted a catch percentage of 30.8% through two games, the lowest figure among receivers who've seen double-digit pass attempts their way. Four total receptions for 64 yards won't impress any fantasy managers, especially as fellow wideout Stefon Diggs continues to flourish, and the absence of the gunslinger Daniels now leaves McLaurin alone with Mariota and Seattle's imposing defensive backs as he looks to break out of his funk.

Antonio Williams' Long Road to Starting-Caliber Workload

Lastly, one of McLaurin's understudies has similarly struggled to produce as much as fantasy gurus hoped entering the season, though Williams' low numbers don't solely fall on the receiver.

Despite winning Rookie of the Week after a productive start to his NFL career in Philadelphia, Williams continues to get lapped by less productive veterans in Washington's pass-catching depth chart. He appeared in under half of the Commanders' offensive snaps last weekend, collecting fewer targets and down-to-down appearances than returned journeyman Dyami Brown, despite catching all seven of his targets.

No excuse or reasoning on why Antonio Williams isn’t seeing more playing time



In limited usage (35 of 71 offensive snaps) vs the Cowboys, he caught all 3 of his targets for 24 yards. He almost threw a TD pass to a wide open Terry McLaurin on a trick play https://t.co/ybmOE2DYUv pic.twitter.com/xDUfI2IA91 — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) September 22, 2026

He has the talent to dominate as a slot machine and a sure-handed touchdown magnet, someone with the quick instincts to reach out and grab onto any ball entering his orbit. Those are known factors he was already projected to bring to the table; all that's left is for him to somehow earn a bigger workload without a star passer to continue stoking his development.

Again, you can do much worse than Mariota as a backup distributing option, but assuming that the rookie will suddenly transform into the potential fantasy gem he's occasionally tantalized audiences with feels optimistic given his in-flux situation. Even if Williams has the room and upside to grow into a clear WR3 by season's end, he, like Mariota and McLaurin, may need to put forth a little more proof of concept before he convinces fantasy owners he's a stamped starter.



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