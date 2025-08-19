Charlotte Jones breaks down Cowboys contract negotiations with Micah Parsons
It's a big day for the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise's latest documentary, "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys", dropped on Netflix.
The documentary follows the greatest years of the franchise, while also touching on the entire Jerry Jones era.
No one can argue that the Cowboys haven't been headline news since Jones took over. We even see that now, as the team is in a heated negotiation with star linebacker Micah Parsons.
Recently, chief brand officer Charlotte Jones appeared on NFL Network to discuss the current dispute with Parsons.
"It does happen all of the time. And again, I think that's a testament to people's interest. That whatever we are doing. There are other contract holdouts across the league. Everyone deals with the same issue. We just happen to be on this stage of interest that is more magnified than most," said Jones.
"So every little hiccup, every little sneeze is blown up and blown out of proportion and discussed at a level that is probably beyond where most teams experience it."
Jones is right in her assessment of how everyone singles out the Cowboys when other franchises are doing the same exact things.
It's been a long-running joke about how the Cowboys want to be in the headlines. But I think the media needs the team in the headlines just as much.
