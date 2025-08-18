NFL insider envisions Packers attempting to trade for Cowboys' Micah Parsons
This offseason has been clouded by drama (again) for the Dallas Cowboys.
Following failed negotiations with Micah Parsons, the star pass rusher requested a trade. Jerry and Stephen Jones were once again using the media to pressure their player into signing, but this time Parsons pushed back.
The Cowboys have been adamant that they won't trade Parsons, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill. Now, the topic could gain more steam thanks to Ian Rapoport dropping a potential landing spot.
While appearing on the Pat McAfee show, Rapoport said the Green Bay Packers would be one of the teams he could see being really interested.
"I would expect the Packers to be among the teams really interested. They have paid Jordan Love, they have a bunch of really good young players, but there's some guys they haven't paid. They have money to spend, and they are really good. So that's the kind of team that I would say if Micah was going to be traded, that he'd be going to. We need one final piece. This guy is an absolute dog. He's worth all the money, so pay him all the money...but it'd be worth it, because you get Micah Parsons."
While this move would be a win for the Cowboys, their fan base might revolt if Parsons were traded to a team that has continually embarrassed them in the playoffs.
The ideal move would be to get Parsons signed and put this drama behind them. If they absolutely had to trade him, sending him to an AFC team is the only way to go.
