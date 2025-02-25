Could Cooper Beebe be moved in Cowboys offensive line shakeup?
The jury is still out on Tyler Guyton, but the Dallas Cowboys deserve credit for the work they did with their first pick in 2024.
Initially slated to make their first selection at No. 24, Dallas traded back to No. 29 and added the 73rd pick as well. That move led to an overhaul of their offensive line, with Guyton being selected at 29 and Cooper Beebe at 73.
Beebe, who played guard at Kansas State, was asked to move inside and play center. He rose to the challenge and proved to be a starting-caliber player at his new position.
Heading into year two, he might be in for another change. According to David Moore of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys could be considering moving Beebe to guard, where he would replace the recently retired Zack Martin. In this scenario, Brock Hoffman would take over as the starting center.
Hoffman is also in contention at guard, having filled in for Martin when he was placed on injured reserve in 2024. However, he’s a free agent, so he would need to be re-signed before Dallas could finalize any plans.
Despite his experience at guard, the Cowboys might believe Beebe is better suited to his natural position—especially since he played guard for current Dallas offensive line coach Conor Riley at Kansas State. There’s still plenty of time to make a final decision, but Dallas would be wise to explore every option.
