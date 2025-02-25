Cowboy Roundup: Stephen Jones on Micah Parsons contract, Franchise tag not ruled out
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is underway and we are getting closer to seeing some of the top NFL Draft prospects in the country take the field to put their skills on display in front of all 32 NFL teams.
Unfortunately, some stars like Shedeur Sanders, Boise State running back Asthton Jeanty, and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter will not be participating in on-field workouts.
Jeanty has been a popular pick for the Cowboys in the draftnik community, but there will be several other prospects ready to put on a show for the Dallas front office.
MORE: 2025 NFL Scouting Combine schedule: When Cowboys' potential targets will take field
Teams will also be interviewing players throughout the week in Indianapolis, so we will keep a close eye on who the team is meeting with.
While we wait for more news to come out of Indy, let's check out some of the headlines making waves on social media.
Stephen Jones gives update on Micah Parsons contract talks
Stephen Jones spent plenty of time with the media ahead of the NFL Combine, and one of the remarks touched on Micah Parsons' upcoming contract extension. Jones' comments make it clear that the team wants to get something done, so let's hope they make it happen.
"I don’t necessarily know that there's a lot of extenuating situations out there that would (prevent) us from being able to get our hands around something with Micah," Jones said, per Todd Archer of ESPN.
Cowboys not ruling out franchise or transition tag
Stephen Jones says the Cowboys have not ruled out using the franchise or transition tag, which they could use to buy time on agreeing to a new deal with star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
Cowboys Quick Hits
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft... Cowboys, Osa Odighizuwa contract negotiations take positive step... 2 Dallas Cowboys named to 2025 NFL All-Free Agent Team... Stephen Jones emphasizes Dallas Cowboys' need for improvement... Dallas Cowboys superstar snags spot on 2024 All-Belichick Team... Dallas Cowboys have faith in struggling OT under new coaching staff... Skip Bayless rips Jerry Jones, Cowboys while switching NFL allegiance... Cowboys gifted DeMarcus Lawrence replacement in 7-round mock draft.