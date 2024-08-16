Cowboys vs. Raiders: 7 players to watch in Week Two preseason matchup
The Dallas Cowboys are heading to Las Vegas for their second preseason game against the Raiders following a tough last-second loss to the Rams. As they look to bounce back, here are a seven Cowboys players to watch closely on Saturday night.
QB Trey Lance
Despite a mixed reception after his preseason debut, where Quarterback Trey Lance showcased both promise and areas for improvement, the upcoming game against the Raiders carries significant weight. Lance's performance, while statistically respectable with 25 completions out of 41 attempts for 188 yards, highlighted missed opportunities that left room for growth.
In order to challenge Cooper Rush for the backup quarterback role, Lance needs to demonstrate significant improvement in decision-making and accuracy. With only two preseason games left, every snap is crucial for Lance to secure his position.
C Cooper Beebe
The battle for the starting center position is heating up, and Cooper Beebe has emerged as a serious contender. His impressive showing in the Cowboys' first preseason game against the Rams turned heads and showcased his potential.
Beebe's ability to quickly adapt to the center position, despite limited experience there, combined with his solid blocking and overall football IQ, has caught the coaching staff's attention. This performance has not only earned him increased playing time in the upcoming game against the Raiders but has also positioned him as a legitimate candidate to snag the starting spot.
WR Jalen Brooks
Jalen Brooks got off to a fast start last Sunday vs. the Rams hauling in a 43-yard pass from Cooper Rush on the Cowboys' first drive of the game that eventually led to a field goal.
Brooks' solid training camp performance has turned heads, and the second preseason game offers him another chance to showcase his skills in a live setting. The second-year receiver has been making plays and earning the coaches' attention, and now he's ready to keep that momentum going onto the field against the Raiders.
Brooks' athleticism makes him a potential asset on special teams, but the Cowboys' wide receiver competition is fierce. He'll use Week Two to further stake his claim for a roster spot, particularly aiming to showcase his potential as the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart.
TE Luke Schoonmaker
Schoonmaker's performance in the preseason opener was disappointing after finishing with zero receptions. This upcoming game against the Raiders is a crucial opportunity for him to redeem himself and show that he can be a reliable target for the Cowboys.
Fans and coaches alike will be watching to see if he can improve his route running, secure catches, and make a positive impact on the field.
RB Deuce Vaughn
Deuce Vaughn's heartwarming NFL Draft moment was a highlight in 2023, but his rookie season saw limited playing time. His size might have limited his role, leading the Cowboys to try him out as a receiver, a position where he excelled in college.
An injury further complicated his path, putting pressure on Vaughn to perform well in upcoming preseason games. If he doesn't shine, other running backs could secure the roster spot he's fighting for.
The good news is Vaughn's back at practice and likely to play this weekend. It's a crucial opportunity for him to prove he belongs on the team and build on the promise of his draft day story.
DE Marshawn Kneeland
Despite the recent signing of veteran DE Carl Lawson, rookie Marshawn Kneeland is under increased pressure following Sam Williams' injury.
Even with limited action in the initial exhibition match, Kneeland showcased his talent and has garnered glowing feedback during practice. Everyone will be watching him in the second preseason game to see if he can maintain his impressive performance.
OT Tyler Guyton
Following Chuma Edoga's toe injury, sidelining him for 6-8 weeks, Tyler Guyton now has the opportunity to demonstrate why Dallas selected him 29th overall in April's draft.
The Cowboys drafted the Oklahoma product with the expectation that he would eventually become their starting left tackle, and this injury accelerates that timeline. The pressure is on, but it's also a chance for him to prove he's up to the challenge.
Guyton's performance for the rest of the preseason will be crucial. He needs to demonstrate his athleticism, technique, and ability to protect the quarterback's blind side. If he can excel in these areas, he could solidify his position as the Cowboys' future left tackle and provide the coaching staff with the confidence needed to start in Week One.
