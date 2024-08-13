Cowboys starting center battle isn’t over just yet
Brock Hoffman got the vote of confidence from Dak Prescott but Cooper Beebe could still be the Dallas Cowboys starting center when Week 1 rolls around.
Hoffman was the starter for the majority of camp and took first-team reps against the Los Angeles Rams. Beebe took over after starting at left guard and spent the majority of the day at center.
Now back at practice on Tuesday, Beebe will get his turn with the starters according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
Beebe was the 73rd overall pick out of Kansas State this season. The Cowboys landed that selection in a trade with the Detroit Lions when they moved back from pick 24 to 29.
Beebe played guard for the Wildcats and was told immediately by the Dallas coaching staff to work on snapping the ball. He did that, even employing his mom as a part-time quarterback.
Matthew Judon trade rumors: Could Patriots star come to Dallas Cowboys?
The rookie played 55 snaps against the Rams, with 42 at center. He secured a higher PFF grade than Hoffman, excelling as a run blocker.
If he does well in practice, Beebe should be the starter when the Cowboys face the Las Vegas Raiders in the second week of the preseason. The center battle isn’t over but this could be his chance to put a strangled hold on the spot.
