Dallas Cowboys breakout star named best NFL free agent at his position
The Dallas Cowboys front office has little time to rest this offseason, with the risk of becoming weaker in 2025 due to 21 pending unrestricted free agents.
As NFL free agency rapidly approaches, the Cowboys will face critical decisions on several key players who are expected to be at the top of multiple teams' dream free agent lists.
One such player is Rico Dowdle, whom CBS Sports' Garrett Podell believes is the top running back free agent available.
Podell also discusses best team fits for Rico Dowdle as well as a wide range of what his next yearly salary could look like.
Podell projected best fits are the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders who all somewhat coincidently have running backs also set to test the free agent market.
Rico Dowdle's ranking as the top running back free agent is largely due to his strong performance down the stretch last season. However, what gives him the edge, according to Podell, is that "there's plenty of tread left on his tires."
Despite being 27, Dowdle has just 331 career carries, which will certainly attract NFL teams concerned about wear and tear on what is arguably the most physically demanding position in football.
Dowdle's projected contract is between $3.8 million and $8.5 million, according to Spotrac. It would be ridiculous for the Cowboys to let Dowdle walk for just under $4 million, but if his value approaches the $8.5 million mark, it may be in the Cowboys' best interest to focus on finding their running back in the draft.
