Cowboys predicted among NFL teams 'hit the hardest' in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys are entering an NFL offseason with a complete revamping of the coaching staff after being hit hard with injuries and failing to reach the playoffs last season.
The team could also face a complete roster makeover, or more accurately, a roster dismantling, with 22 players set to hit unrestricted free agency.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports highlighted five teams that could be hit hardest this offseason, and the Dallas Cowboys made the list at number three.
The listing comes as somewhat of a surprise given the Dallas Cowboys' 7-10 record and an overall dysfunctional season.
However, in a year marred by injuries across every position group, players like Jourdan Lewis, Osa Odighizuwa, and Rico Dowdle emerged onto the scene, significantly boosting their market value.
The Cowboys also have established veterans like Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Brandin Cooks, who, despite struggling with injuries this season, will still have no trouble finding new teams if the Cowboys decide to move on and the players continue their careers
Whether through new draftees, typical low-budget free agents, or the very rare blockbuster signing or trade, the Cowboys are expected to look like a new team in 2025.
This transformation will not only be due to a shift in their scheme, which will likely place more emphasis on the run game, but also because they are poised to move on from several players who may not fit into the new coaching regime's direction.
