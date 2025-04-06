Cowboys Country

Cowboys could create dynamic duo with Micah Parsons, top NFL Draft prospect

The Dallas Cowboys could create a strong pairing in the front seven with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart makes a tackle at Kyle Field
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart makes a tackle at Kyle Field / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing their research on this year's rookie class with the NFL Draft coming up later this month.

The Cowboys look far and wide to find their next wave of young talent, but they may not have to go too far to find their next pass rusher.

Pro Football Focus writer Ryan Smith believes that the Cowboys should look to target Texas A&M star Shemar Stewart, hoping that he will form a strong partnership with Micah Parsons.

MORE: Cowboy Roundup: Sleeper first-round option, Top EDGE fits for Dallas

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart tips a pass from Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Mike Wright.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart tips a pass from Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Mike Wright. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"There are questions about Stewart’s game from a production standpoint, as he never generated more than 1.5 sacks in a season at Texas A&M. While there is room for him to improve his pass-rushing toolbox, Stewart will enter the NFL as an elite run defender from day one. He ranked in the top five among all edge defenders with an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade last season," Smith writes.

"Micah Parsons has established himself as one of the best pure pass rushers in the NFL. He has generated at least 70 pressures in each of his four seasons in the league while earning a PFF pass-rush grade of 91.6 or higher every year.

"The Cowboys desperately need to improve their defense, particularly against the run. Last season, their 48.5 team PFF run-defense grade ranked 30th in the NFL. Stewart’s presence would immediately improve the unit in that regard while allowing Parsons — who is most effective when pinning his ears back and getting after the quarterback — to play to his strengths more freely."

MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires back at Shedeur Sanders hot take debate

Stewart has big boom-or-bust potential, but playing next to someone like Parsons, who will command double teams on a lot of downs, will give him the ability to get after the quarterback easier. Parsons needs someone to play off of in the front seven, and Stewart could be a candidate for that role.

Stewart may be a bit lofty for the No. 12 overall pick, but if the Cowboys were to trade down a few spots, that could be the right value to get the Texas A&M Aggies star.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gestures to the bench against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gestures to the bench against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade

Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim

Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade

Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.