Cowboys could create dynamic duo with Micah Parsons, top NFL Draft prospect
The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing their research on this year's rookie class with the NFL Draft coming up later this month.
The Cowboys look far and wide to find their next wave of young talent, but they may not have to go too far to find their next pass rusher.
Pro Football Focus writer Ryan Smith believes that the Cowboys should look to target Texas A&M star Shemar Stewart, hoping that he will form a strong partnership with Micah Parsons.
MORE: Cowboy Roundup: Sleeper first-round option, Top EDGE fits for Dallas
"There are questions about Stewart’s game from a production standpoint, as he never generated more than 1.5 sacks in a season at Texas A&M. While there is room for him to improve his pass-rushing toolbox, Stewart will enter the NFL as an elite run defender from day one. He ranked in the top five among all edge defenders with an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade last season," Smith writes.
"Micah Parsons has established himself as one of the best pure pass rushers in the NFL. He has generated at least 70 pressures in each of his four seasons in the league while earning a PFF pass-rush grade of 91.6 or higher every year.
"The Cowboys desperately need to improve their defense, particularly against the run. Last season, their 48.5 team PFF run-defense grade ranked 30th in the NFL. Stewart’s presence would immediately improve the unit in that regard while allowing Parsons — who is most effective when pinning his ears back and getting after the quarterback — to play to his strengths more freely."
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires back at Shedeur Sanders hot take debate
Stewart has big boom-or-bust potential, but playing next to someone like Parsons, who will command double teams on a lot of downs, will give him the ability to get after the quarterback easier. Parsons needs someone to play off of in the front seven, and Stewart could be a candidate for that role.
Stewart may be a bit lofty for the No. 12 overall pick, but if the Cowboys were to trade down a few spots, that could be the right value to get the Texas A&M Aggies star.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim
Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade
Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary