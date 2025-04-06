Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires back at Shedeur Sanders hot take debate
Every year, rookies entering the NFL draft have their games picked apart. That's been the case for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has been one of the more polarizing prospects in this class.
Sanders, who is the son of NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys superstar Deion Sanders, is one of the top quarterbacks in this class but he's not considered a sure thing by analysts and scouts.
MORE: Cowboys met with RB prospect 'skyrocketing' up NFL Draft boards
That said, the nitpicking has gone to a new level with Sanders being criticized for patting the ball before delivering the pass. Current NFL players have also weighed in, with New York Jets safety Andre Cisco saying it will allow him to break on the ball early.
Not everyone agrees, with New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton saying it's being overblown. He even went as far as to say Tom Brady patted the ball. That was too much for Micah Parsons, who said comparing a rookie to the greatest quarterback is why he will "never entertain a football conversation" with Slayton.
Parsons, who should be signing the richest non-quarterback contract in league history, has never been shy when it comes to giving his opinion. This time, however, he's not getting controversial with his take.
Instead, he's just not ready to put Sanders — who has yet to take a snap in the NFL — in the same sentence as a seven-time Super Bowl winner. In all honesty, that's the most logical way to approach this debate.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade
Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?
Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary