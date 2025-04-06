Cowboy Roundup: Sleeper first-round option, Top EDGE fits for Dallas
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're about to finish off the weekend and the NFL Draft is nearing. It's an exciting time with several top prospects making their way to The Star in Frisco to meet with the team's brass.
So far, reports indicate the team has been heavily looking at running backs and wide receivers, so fans could be in store for the team to make a splash with a playmaker in the first round.
MORE: Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
It should be a fun time for the fanbase, but until then, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds on the web and on social media.
Sleeper first-round option for Cowboys
While many have the Cowboys looking to a running back or a wide receiver in the first round, Blogging the Boys takes a look at one potential sleeper option for the team in the defensive backfield.
EDGE help
Dallas could also add some help on the edge and getting after the passer, so The Cowboys Wire compiled the top five EDGE rushers in this year's class that are good fits for the Cowboys.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dallas Cowboys meet with fastest NFL Draft RB prospect from Combine... DeMarvion Overshown has big plans for role in Matt Eberflus' defense... Cowboys met with RB prospect 'skyrocketing' up NFL Draft boards... Dak Prescott sends love to former backup Trey Lance after LA signing... Trey Lance contract gives Cowboys last laugh in quarterback shuffle... Micah Parsons offers hilarious explanation for spurning Alabama... Cowboys 'Dallas Day' NFL Draft visit tracker: List of confirmed players... Analyst nails Dallas Cowboys' greatest loss during NFL free agency.