Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue has plan to be the 'next great back out of Dallas'
Following a 2024 campaign that saw them struggle to move the ball consistently on the ground, the Dallas Cowboys brought in four new running backs this offseason. Despite those additions, they're still heading into the 2025 season with more questions than answers.
Consistently ranked as the worst running back corps in the league, the Cowboys are hopeful Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders can turn back the clock and give them someone who can move the chains. As far as a home run hitter, they're going to be asking rookie Jaydon Blue to step up.
MORE: Cowboys selection for Defensive Player of the Year Candidate is a no-brainer
A fifth-round pick from Texas, Blue has game-changing speed but not much experience. Despite this, he believes he can make an impact and is setting his sights high. While speaking with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Blue said he wants to continue to improve as a receiver as he aims to be the Cowboys' next great back.
"I take a lot of pride in being able to run routes and catch the ball. I've been doing it since maybe 14, 15 years old. I played 7 on 7, and I played strictly receiver. I didn't do nothing, no running back things, and when I go train, I do a lot of receiver stuff because some of the running back stuff is natural for me. So, I'm trying to take my receiver game to the next level so I can be the next great back to come out of Dallas." — Blue on Up & Adams
It's a lofty goal, but Blue has proven to be a weapon in the passing game. During his final season with the Longhorns, Blue had 368 yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions.
He proved to be a safety valve for quarterback Quinn Ewers and has plans to do the same for Dak Prescott. If he can find a way to take that production to the next level, it would be an excellent to start as he shoots for his goal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof