Cowboys DB coach Al Harris praises Trevon Diggs, Caelen Carson
Everyone associated with the Dallas Cowboys was excited for the return of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, and during his first week back on the practice field, he is already making waves at training camp.
Diggs teams up with fellow All-Pro DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis to form one of the best cornerback trios in the NFL, and Cowboys defensive backs and assistant head coach Al Harris is impressed with what he has seen.
Harris, who was a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro during his playing career with the Green Bay Packers, had nothing but praise for Diggs,
MORE: Trevon Diggs claps back after top 10 cornerback snub
He compared Diggs to some of the best cornerbacks to ever play the game.
"You know what? There's a guy I coached, Marcus Peters, who was very similar to running routes," Harris said, via the team's official website. "Charles Woodson was a guy to see it and just go run the route for [the receiver]. There are some guys.
Harris also had high praise for rookie Caelen Carson, who was selected in the fifth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carson has been making a huge impression in training camp and Harris loves how coachable the rookie has been throughout the first two weeks in Oxnard.
MORE: Cowboys could lean heavily on late-round rookie in 2024
"He's doing a really good job," said Harris. "He's doing a little bit of both [meeting and exceeding expectations]. Once again, I've gotta tip my hat to Will McClay and the scouting department. I knew coming in this kid was gonna be raw but extremely talented, and he's doing a great job picking up on the coaching points and competing.
"I like the blank canvas. A lot of times, when you get older guys, you have to break them out of bad habits or tolerate bad habits. When you get the younger guys, the newer guys, and not to throw stones or anything at their coaches, but they haven't been taught the types of things that they're being taught here.
"He listens, does what you ask him to do and goes from there."
With such high praise for the defensive backfield, it's going to be exciting to see how they continue to gain chemistry together throughout the preseason and the remainder of training camp.
The Cowboys get the preseason underway on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
