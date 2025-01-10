Micah Parsons campaigns for Dallas Cowboys to draft Penn State star
Since the end of the Dallas Cowboys season, Micah Parsons has been staying busy. The star edge rusher put on his recruiting cap with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, has predicted the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl next season, and now he has some ideas for the team's draft plans.
Parsons was in attendance for the College Football Playoff semifinal between his alma mater Penn State and Notre Dame on Thursday night, and during the game he let it be known that he wants to play with one Nittany Lions star.
He sent out a tweet campaigning for the Cowboys to draft Penn State's Abdul Carter, who has followed in Parsons' footsteps by wreaking havoc on opposing offenses in the iconic No. 11.
Penn State fell up short in the semifinal, losing by a field goal in the closing seconds after a Drew Allar interception, but Carter still shined.
This season, Carter recorded 68 tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Unfortunately, if the Cowboys want to select a player like Carter, who is projected to be a top 10 talent, they would have to make some moves on or before draft day, but it would certainly be an interesting possibility.
Dallas currently has the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
