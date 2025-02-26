Micah Parsons mentoring top NFL Draft prospect about draft process
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons holds a special bond with top NFL Draft prospect Abdul Carter. Not only are the two edge rushers former Penn State Nittany Lions stars who have worn the iconic No. 11 in State College, but they have established a close friendship.
Parsons has previously campaigned for the Cowboys to select Carter in this year's draft, but it's unlikely he will fall to No. 12 when Dallas is on the clock.
Carter is in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine and, while he is not participating in on-field workouts, he is meeting with teams and speaking to the media.
Today, Carter took the podium and was asked about his relationship with Parsons, revealing the Cowboys star has been mentoring him throughout the draft process.
"I talk to him a lot. Before this season, I told him I want to be the No. 1 pick. I want to put some work in," Carter told reporters. "He took me under his wing, we train together, work together, and everything's turned out good so far."
This season, Carter recorded 68 tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
While Carter landing with the Cowboys is a pipe dream, it will be exciting to see where he lands and what kind of impact he will have in the NFL.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
