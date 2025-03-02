Cowboys Country

Ashton Jeanty set to make 'Top 30 visit' with Dallas Cowboys

Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty will reportedly meet with the Dallas Cowboys brass ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Josh Sanchez

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty reacts after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty reacts after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will be in the market for a running back this offseason, with last year's starter Rico Dowdle potentially bolting in free agency.

One of the common names linked to Dallas has been Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty has been a popular pick for the Cowboys in mock drafts and is set to meet with the team's brass ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN reported Jeanty will make a "Top 30 visit" with the Cowboys.

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty tries to break past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty tries to break past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Star Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is lining up Top 30 visits, including the Bears and Cowboys. Jeanty did not perform drills at the combine, but he got encouraging results from his medical testing in Indy, I'm told," the article states.

"He had an elbow injury last season that shouldn't affect him long term."

This past season, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per carry. Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

