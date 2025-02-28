Are the Dallas Cowboys playing hard to get with Ashton Jeanty?
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has made it clear that he wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Jeanty grew up in Texas and played high school football in Frisco, which has him dreaming of being the hometown hero.
With a glaring need at the position, it was assumed the Cowboys would be equally eager to see Jeanty wearing the star on his helmet. That's why it raised some eyebrows when his name wasn't on a list of players to be interviewed at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
MORE: Why 'Dream Target' RB is perfect for Cowboys offense coordinator Klayton Adams
On Friday, Jeanty was at the podium and reiterated his desire to play for the Cowboys. He added that he has yet to meet with the franchise.
So why haven't the Cowboys returned the love? Are they trying to avoid tipping their hand?
The simplest explanation might be that they’re not in a hurry — nor do they want to use a Combine interview on him. The Cowboys are going to speak to Jeanty but with him being from the area, it's likely going to be at the Dallas Day visit.
MORE: Cowboys met with Thorpe Award winning corner at NFL Combine
As Insider Nick Harris says, Jeanty will be able to bring his family to that visit allowing Jerry Jones to roll out the red carpet.
