3 Cowboys prospects who stole the show on NFL Combine Day 2
Two days of drills are in the books as the NFL Combine rapidly moves along. The Dallas Cowboys have been spending a lot of time with many of the top prospects as they look to retool their roster around new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
On Friday, defensive backs and tight ends took the field and while these positions aren't seen as glaring needs in Dallas, they could still stand to improve at both positions.
That's why these three prospects, who stole the show during the second day of drills, need to be on the radar in Big D.
Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
Jourdan Lewis was excellent in 2024 as a slot cornerback but he's headed for free agency. He wants to return to Dallas, and they should be willing to make it work, but the offseason can be unpredictable. That's why the Cowboys need to be scout potential replacements, such as Cobee Bryant from Kansas.
Bryant was an absolute ball hawk for the Jayhawks, recording 35 pass defenses and 13 interceptions. He's best suited in man coverage with many scouts predicting success for him as a nickel corner.
On Friday, he had a great showing as he displayed a smooth back pedal and changed direction with ease. His timed drills might not pop, but on the field he was comfortable and improved his stock.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
Tight end is an under-the-radar need for Dallas. They have several intriguing players behind starter Jake Ferguson, but none have proven they can be counted on full-time. Even Ferguson had his share of struggles in 2024.
That's why the Cowboys were likely paying attention to the group on Friday, which means they saw Terrance Ferguson show out. The Oregon tight end was first at the position in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the 10-yard split.
He's not just an athletic standout either, but was smooth in the on-field drills as well. The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder increased his stock but might still be an option for Dallas if the value is right.
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Arguably the biggest star on Day 2 was South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder impressed with an 11-foot-6-inch broad jump and a 43-inch vertical. If that wasn't enough, he also posted a blistering 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.
Safety might not be the most pressing need for Dallas, but they could use an upgrade — and some youth. Both Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson are approaching 30 years of age and there have been whispers one could be a cap casualty.
Of course with his showing on Friday, Emmanwori likely put himself into top-20 conversation, so Dallas would have to use their first pick on him — which might not be something they're willing to do.
