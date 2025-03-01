Cowboys Country

40-yard dash king thrilled about Dallas Cowboys meeting, potential fit

The Dallas Cowboys are an appealing option to Friday's 40-yard dash king.

Randy Gurzi

Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston
Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maxwell Hairston stole the show during the second day of the 2025 NFL Combine. The Kentucky cornerback exploded for a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash, making him the fastest defensive back in this class. He's also someone the Dallas Cowboys have shown interest in.

During his media availability, Hairston confirmed he met with the Cowboys for an interview. He was asked how that went and was all smiles, saying he loves getting the chance to talk ball.

MORE: 3 Cowboys prospects who stole the show on NFL Combine Day 2

Hairston then fielded a follow-up question about potentially joining the Dallas defense, where he would team with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland. He again seemed excited over the prospect, zeroing in on Diggs as someone he can sponge information from.

Hairston proved to be a ball hawk during his time at Kentucky. Over the past two seasons, he recorded 10 pass defenses and six interceptions. Three of those picks were returned for touchdowns.

MORE: Star free agent says re-signing with Cowboys would be 'glorious thing'

Dallas needs to add depth at the position following a campaign laced with injuries to star players. They might also need to replace Jourdan Lewis on the depth chart as he heads into free agency.

Dallas Cowboys
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston celebrates after scoring his second touchdown on an interception against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Hairston could be an option for them and already knows who to lean on if he winds up with the Cowboys.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker

3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft

Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency

Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News