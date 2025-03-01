40-yard dash king thrilled about Dallas Cowboys meeting, potential fit
Maxwell Hairston stole the show during the second day of the 2025 NFL Combine. The Kentucky cornerback exploded for a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash, making him the fastest defensive back in this class. He's also someone the Dallas Cowboys have shown interest in.
During his media availability, Hairston confirmed he met with the Cowboys for an interview. He was asked how that went and was all smiles, saying he loves getting the chance to talk ball.
Hairston then fielded a follow-up question about potentially joining the Dallas defense, where he would team with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland. He again seemed excited over the prospect, zeroing in on Diggs as someone he can sponge information from.
Hairston proved to be a ball hawk during his time at Kentucky. Over the past two seasons, he recorded 10 pass defenses and six interceptions. Three of those picks were returned for touchdowns.
Dallas needs to add depth at the position following a campaign laced with injuries to star players. They might also need to replace Jourdan Lewis on the depth chart as he heads into free agency.
Hairston could be an option for them and already knows who to lean on if he winds up with the Cowboys.
