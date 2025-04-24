Betting odds favor Cowboys taking star WR in first round of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys are in play for several players with the No. 12 overall pick ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft.
The Cowboys could go for an offensive lineman prospect, cornerback, or even a No. 2 wide receiver to play off of CeeDee Lamb.
FanDuel released its recent odds for the No. 12 overall pick, and Arizona star wideout Tetairoa McMillan was the favorite to be chosen.
The Cowboys could also look to take a player like Texas star Matthew Golden with the No. 12 overall pick, because it appears like wide receiver is the likeliest position for the team to take.
Offensive line is also a massive need, and if there is a safe pick at No. 12, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Dallas select someone in the trenches, potentially to replace Zack Martin, who retired after 11 seasons with the team earlier in the offseason.
The Cowboys will have to play the cards dealt to them when it comes to the possibility of trading up or down and which players are available for them when they are on the clock.
As long as the Cowboys get someone who can be a pillar for their roster, it should be a successful pick.
