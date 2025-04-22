Cowboys insider reveals possible 'darkhorse' pick in Round 1 of NFL Draft
There is little question Dallas Cowboys' biggest needs in the 2025 NFL Draft are wide receiver and running back.
However, with the top running back likely off the board by the time their pick at No. 12 overall comes around, the overwhelming consensus is that the Cowboys will look for a wide receiver in Round 1 instead.
Thus far, the most popular picks for that spot are Matthew Golden out of Texas and Tetairoa McMillan out of Texas. However, according to Zack Wolchuck of 105.3 The Fan, there is another name the team should consider - especially if Golden and McMillan are both somehow gone.
"I would be pushing for (Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka) as a player we don't talk enough about at 12," Wolchuck said on X. "One of the cleanest players in this years class. Does all the dirty work. Great route runner. More explosive than people are giving him credit for.
"He would be the player I would be looking at if (Tetairoa McMillan is not available)."
In his career with the Buckeyes, Egbuka has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, including catching 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in just 13 games.
And while he seemingly took a back seat to Jeremiah Smith in 2024, he still caught a career-best 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns while helping the Buckeyes bring home the title.
Impressive stats? Yes. But is that enough to pick him over the player who many believe is the class's No. 1 wideout in Golden?
According to Wolchuck, Golden or McMillan will likely still be the pick. That said, he believes Egbuka could be safer than either of them.
"(Golden is) the prime candidate currently to be the pick," Wolchuck said. "Which is why I mentioned Ebuka as a name we aren't talking about. Seen panic that Tet & Golden could be gone and then what do the Cowboys do? Egbuka is a safer pick."
All things considered, it is highly unlikely that both Golden and McMillan will be gone either way. There are just not enough teams who have enough needs at wide receiver ahead of them to make that a legitimate potential issue.
But even if both players are somehow off of the board, it is far more likely that the Cowboys would look in the direction of someone like Tyler Warren at tight end - who can fill mulitple roles offensively - or even address the defensive side of the ball with a corner, rather than reach for a receiver many believe to be a second round player all the way up at No. 12.
Either way, it seems unlikely Egbuka ends up in Dallas any earlier than No. 44 overall in Round 2
