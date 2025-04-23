Could Dallas Cowboys make major NFL Draft splash for Travis Hunter?
There are a lot of questions about what direction the Dallas Cowboys could go in the first round of the NFL Draft, and Jerry Jones added to the intrigue.
After saying the team wasn't done with some trades and that a few could be in the works, many are wondering what the Cowboys owner and general manager could have in mind.
Could Travis Hunter be in play?
While Stephen Jones suggested a trade back could be in mind, draft expert Todd McShay once again brought up the possibility that Dallas could make a splash for Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
Hunter would fill multiple needs.
Not only would he bring a deep threat to the Dallas offense, but he could provide a lockdown corner to a secondary that is in desperate need of depth. Killing two birds with one stone is something that could intrigue Jerry.
While it seems far-fetched, you can never count anything out with the Jones family calling the shots. And if there is one thing we know, it's the Jones family loves to steal the headlines.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
