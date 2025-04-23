Dallas Cowboys appear to be 'zeroing in' on two players in NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is just one day away and many are wondering what direction the Dallas Cowboys could go in the first round.
With the new batch of NFL talent incoming, the Cowboys could welcome a player at several different positions.
Wide receiver appears to be the growing consensus in Big D, and NFL insider Dianna Russini recently revealed two players she has heard the Cowboys are zeroing in on.
MORE: NFL Draft 2025: Rankings the best Dallas Cowboys options in Round 1
“Many sources around the league expect the Cowboys to target an offensive skill position with the No. 12 pick," Russini said. "Texas WR Matthew Golden and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan are names that I’m hearing could interest Dallas.”
Either player would be a massive addition for Dallas, with both receivers providing unique skillsets.
McMillan and his massive 6-foot-4 frame would provide a redzone threat and perfectly complement CeeDee Lamb with his strong ability to locate and attack the ball.
MORE: Jerry Jones says 'substantial trades' in the works ahead of NFL Draft
Golden, meanwhile, is a speedster who would immediately stretch the offense.
If the Cowboys were to land either player, the offense would immediately be in better shape. Dallas struggled to move the ball at times during the 2024 campaign, so giving Dak Prescott as many playmakers as possible will help the team take a step forward.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse
Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider