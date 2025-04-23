NFL Draft 2025: Rankings the best Dallas Cowboys options in Round 1
The NFL Draft is just a day away, and the Dallas Cowboys are tasked with making crucial decisions that can shape the course of the franchise.
Dallas has multiple pressing needs remaining on their roster, giving them plenty of intriguing prospects to consider.
Whether they choose to trade back for additional picks or focus on bolstering their offense or defense, the team's first-round selection will be crucial in starting off the Brian Schottenheimer era on the right foot.
Here's a look at the seven best options for the Cowboys in the first round of the draft.
1. Tetairoa McMillan, WR
Tetairoa McMillan is the most frequently mocked player to the Dallas Cowboys and for good reason. The Cowboys are in desperate need of a wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb, and McMillan might be the best wide receiver in this draft class not named Travis Hunter.
McMillan dominated at Arizona racking up 3,423 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns during his three-year college career.
Standing at 6-foot-4, he brings size and a catch radius that Dak Prescott has never had at the receiver position.
If McMillan falls to the Cowboys, he has the potential and physical talent to elevate Prescott and the offense to new heights.
2. Omarion Hampton, RB
Given the talent of this running back class, it is unlikely the Cowboys draft Omarion Hampton given the other needs on their roster.
But if the draft isn't falling the Cowboys' way and wide receivers McMillan and Matthew Golden are off the board, Hampton is the best offensive playmaker available.
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper mocked Hampton to the Cowboys four straight times, and for an offense that is building a physical identity, Hampton's 6-foot, 220-pound frame would be a perfect fit.
3. Matthew Golden, WR
Matthew Golden’s draft stock has soared after his performance in the College Football Playoff and his 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Golden has become a popular projected pick for the Cowboys and is even chosen over McMillan in some mock drafts.
There is concern about his lack of production in college, having never reached a 1,000-yard receiving season; however, Golden played in a run-first Texas offense, which limited his opportunities.
Golden also wasn’t the focal point of the receiving game, and with more opportunities at the next level, his speed, acrobatic catches, and playmaking ability after the catch will likely allow him to soar in the NFL.
4. Emeka Egbuka, WR
Emeka Egbuka very quietly had an outstanding college career, despite playing behind NFL first-rounders like Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Olave.
Although he consistently played alongside first-round talent, Egbuka ranks first in career receptions and second in career receiving yards in Ohio State history, and he’s set to be the next first-round wide receiver to come out of Ohio State.
Like CeeDee Lamb, Egbuka excels in the short to intermediate range, so it could be wise for the Cowboys to target a player who brings a different dynamic to the offense.
5. Walter Nolen, DT
The Cowboys may have re-signed Osa Odighizuwa, but defensive tackle remains a major need. While Dallas does have depth alongside Odighizuwa, Walter Nolen has the potential to turn the Cowboys’ struggles against the run into a thing of the past.
Not only did he record 14.5 tackles for loss, but he also recorded 6.5 sacks—showcasing his ability disrupt both the run and the pass.
Nolen is a violent force with the ability to take on two blockers and still disrupt a play. While many of the draft conversation centers around making life easier for Prescott and Lamb, doing the same for defensive stars like Odighizuwa and Micah Parsons could prove to be even more impactful.
6. Luther Burden III, WR
If Luther Burden's junior season wasn't hindered by injuries to him and his quarterback, fans would be thrilled to see Burden fall to the Cowboys at No. 12.
Now, it seems more likely that the only way he lands in Dallas is if the Cowboys trade back due to Golden and McMillan being off the board.
Burden ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and although he excels in the slot, his athleticism and ferocity after the catch would add a new element to the Cowboys' receiving game.
7. Josh Simmons, OT
Josh Simmons is another trade-back target for the Cowboys and might take some time for fans to adjust to, especially after the team drafted offensive linemen in two of the last three drafts.
Should the Cowboys draft him, Simmons could step in as an instant starter at left tackle, with 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton moving back to his natural position at right tackle.
Simmons is coming off a non-contact injury, which has hurt his draft stock a bit, but at 6-foot-5 and 317 pounds, he has the size and skills to be a long-term solution for the Cowboys at left tackle.
