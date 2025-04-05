Cowboys 'Dallas Day' NFL Draft visit tracker: List of confirmed players
NFL Draft season is in full swing and the Dallas Cowboys are ramping up their process. The team has begun hosting prospects at the team facility, The Star, in Frisco, Texas.
Because Dallas has a large metro area, they have a slight advantage over NFL teams from smaller markets.
Along with the Top 30 visits, Dallas can host an unlimited amount of local prospects for "Dallas Day," which is an added benefit to the team's draft process.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft visit tracker: Players making Top-30 visits
"Teams across the NFL can bring in an unlimited number of prospects who either grew up in, or played college football within, their metropolitan Area. All of which, is a benefit for the Cowboys who have TCU, North Texas, SMU, and a hot bed of High School Football talent available from around the area," a brief summary on Dallas Day reads.
But who is coming to town?
A full look at the confirmed names attending Dallas Day can be seen below. And, so far, there are some high-profile names.
Cowboys 'Dallas Day' visits
Quarterbacks
- Quinn Ewers, Texas
Running Backs
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
- Damien Martinez, Miami
- Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
Wide Receivers
- Savion Williams, TCU
List will be updated as more names are made available.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
