Cowboys expected to meet with RB prospect who 'fell in love with Dallas'
After losing Rico Dowdle to the Carolina Panthers in NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys need to continue rebuilding the running back room.
Dallas added veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during the first week of free agency, but could still benefit from adding a star featured back in the NFL Draft.
There will be plenty of options on the table in a deep running back class, and a new candidate has emerged.
SMU Mustangs star Brashard Smith recently revealed that he will be meeting with the Cowboys on a "Dallas Day" visit, which is held for local prospects.
Joseph Hoyt of All DLLS shared the news on social media.
Smith has spent his final year of college eligibility with the Mustangs after spending the beginning of his career as a wide receiver for the Miami Hurricanes.
In 2024, Smith was named to the first-team All-ACC team.
Last season, Smith rushed for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding 39 catches for 327 yards and four additional scores.
With his versatility, Smith is an intriguing prospect that could round out the Cowboys' backfield.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
