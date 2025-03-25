Cowboys Country

Cowboys expected to meet with RB prospect who 'fell in love with Dallas'

SMU running back prospect Brashard Smith says he plans to visit with the Dallas Cowboys during 'Dallas Day' and has fallen in love with the city.

Josh Sanchez

SMU running back Brashard Smith talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
SMU running back Brashard Smith talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
After losing Rico Dowdle to the Carolina Panthers in NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys need to continue rebuilding the running back room.

Dallas added veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during the first week of free agency, but could still benefit from adding a star featured back in the NFL Draft.

There will be plenty of options on the table in a deep running back class, and a new candidate has emerged.

MORE: Which players are eligible to meet with Cowboys during 'Dallas Day' visit?

SMU Mustangs star Brashard Smith recently revealed that he will be meeting with the Cowboys on a "Dallas Day" visit, which is held for local prospects.

Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Brashard Smith in action against the California Golden Bears.
Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Brashard Smith in action against the California Golden Bears. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Joseph Hoyt of All DLLS shared the news on social media.

Smith has spent his final year of college eligibility with the Mustangs after spending the beginning of his career as a wide receiver for the Miami Hurricanes.

MORE: Cowboys met with NFL Draft RB prospect who says Dallas would 'be a blessing'

In 2024, Smith was named to the first-team All-ACC team.

Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Brashard Smith runs for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Brashard Smith runs for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last season, Smith rushed for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding 39 catches for 327 yards and four additional scores.

With his versatility, Smith is an intriguing prospect that could round out the Cowboys' backfield.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

