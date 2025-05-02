Cowboys aim to reshape team culture in Brian Schottenheimer's first draft
The Dallas Cowboys struggled throughout the 2024 NFL season, during which questions about leadership and culture arose. This year, they're turning over a new leaf with Brian Schottenheimer taking over as the head coach.
Schottenheimer was a surprising hire, but he's won over critics with his impressive staff hires and ability to get the entire franchise focused on the same vision. That was evident during the 2025 NFL Draft as the Cowboys hit a home run with nearly every pick, but had one primary focus.
RELATED: Cowboys' Tyler Booker praises Brian Schottenheimer ahead of rookie minicamp
Dallas didn't want to just find good players, but they wanted players who inspired their teammates. That's what attracted them to first-round pick Tyler Booker as well as second-round selection Donovan Ezeiruaku.
ESPN's Todd Archer points out that both players were voted team captains, as was Florida linebacker Shemar James. Archer also said that Shavon Revel Jr. worked at an Amazon factory before getting a scholarship at East Carolina.
While praising the character of their rookie class, Schottenheimer said that the best players he's ever been around have also been great leaders.
"The football character, the football instincts, the competitive spirit were things that we were all looking for," Schottenheimer said via Archer. "But again, I think we've got outstanding football players that just happen to have incredible intangibles in leadership. It goes a long way. Some of the best players I've ever been around, LaDainian Tomlinson and Drew Brees, they weren't just great football players, they were great people, they were great leaders."
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys running back pulls up to The Star for rookie minicamp
Dallas has been one of the more successful teams in the regular season for the past several decades. They've also been one of the least successful in the postseason.
Schottenheimer wants to fix this, and doing so means addressing the culture. That was the focus in his first draft, and it seems he's off to a great start.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys go for offensive star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Dallas Cowboys listed among 5 most improved teams following 2025 NFL draft
'Explosive' Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue compared to Detroit Lions superstar
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries