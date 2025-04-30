Cowboys' third round selection shows 'loyalty' by turning down massive NIL deals
Believe it or not, the Dallas Cowboys are receiving some high praise for their plan of attack during the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys may not have added a wide receiver, which fans were desperately hoping for. However, the front office and head coach Brian Schottenheimer knocked it out of the park in other areas.
One pick that has continued to be applauded by some in the media has been the Cowboys' third round selection of East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.
RELATED: Shavon Revel pro comparison to Seattle ballhawk should excite Cowboys fans
A lot of folks are excited to see Revel join the physical secondary that the Cowboys currently have. However, his play on the field isn't the only thing fans will love about the former Pirates star.
According to an interview Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys site had with Revel's former defensive coordinator and head coach, Blake Harrell, Revel is big on loyalty.
After a dominating 2023 college football season, Harrell mentioned that Revel could have gone to a top school with a big NIL deal. However, Revel chose to stay with the school that wanted him in the first place.
“For that young man to come back and what he means to Pirate nation, what he means to East Carolina and the loyalty he showed this place, you won't find that much anymore,” stated Harrell.
It appears the Cowboys got an absolute star on and off the field with their third round selection. September can't come soon enough for Cowboys fans.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Dallas Cowboys slighted in shocking NFC playoff prediction
3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries