Cowboys bolster secondary with impressive Texas DB in new NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys are looking far and wide to find their next top prospect to build around in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they may not have to look beyond the Lone Star State to find him.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski conducted a recent mock draft where the Cowboys are slated to select Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.
"Obviously, the Dallas Cowboys already feature significant talent in the secondary," Sobleski writes. "How long will that be the case, though?
"Even if [DaRon] Bland doesn't leave, Barron's versatility makes him an ideal addition for most secondaries, because he can be utilized as a chess piece. The Texas product can line up wide, over the slot or at safety. He's not afraid to come up and stick his nose into the action, either.
"While the Cowboys may look to fill other needs on offense, Barron's value to any squad should cause him to come off the board sooner rather than later."
The Cowboys saw Jourdan Lewis leave for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency and Bland is entering a contract year, so cornerback could soon be an immediate need for Dallas.
Dallas could be smart and get ahead of the curve, taking Barron with the No. 12 overall pick in order to prevent this from being an issue down the line.
Dallas might have other more immediate needs, but the first round should be about taking the best player available, and when the Cowboys pick at No. 12 overall, Barron should be atop a lot of teams' big boards at that point in the draft.
