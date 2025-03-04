Cowboys 2025 mock drafts nearing consensus with 2 top prospects
It's officially NFL mock draft season. Following the 2025 NFL Combine, the draftnik community is firing out mock drafts at a furious pace, but when it concerns the Dallas Cowboys, two players are commonly linked to the team.
Joe Lago of The Big Lead scans the web for mock drafts and determines who the consensus player is for each team.
For the Cowboys, it appears to be coming down to two players who are proven playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
MORE: Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
The two players most commonly linked to Dallas are Boise State Broncos star running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, and Arizona Wildcats star wideout Tetairoa McMillan.
Both Jeanty and McMillan contribute at serious areas of need.
MORE: Cowboys could 'go shopping' in NFL free agency per Combine buzz
Jeanty is a versatile back with proven production. This past season, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per carry. Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.
McMillan, meanwhile, is a massive 6-foot-5 pass catcher who would provide a serious red zone threat and wide receiver who can compliment CeeDee Lamb.
It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys ultimately boost the roster in this spring's draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
