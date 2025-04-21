Dallas Cowboys bulk up offensive arsenal on Day 2 in new NFL mock draft
This past season, the Dallas Cowboys struggled on offense due to major injuries to players like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
However, even before those injuries, the Cowboys had some glaring issues on the offensive side, especially when it came to depth at major positions like wide receiver and running back.
Certainly, the Cowboys will focus on adding offensive weapons during the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN Draft analyst Jordan Reid has the franchise selecting an explosive running back with their second-round pick.
Reid believes that former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins could be the perfect fit for the Cowboys.
"After passing on a running back in Round 1, the Cowboys would get their game-changing rusher here. Judkins is an energetic, physical runner who is hard to bring down. He finished with 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season and is capable of being Dallas' RB1 right away," wrote Reid.
Call it terrible luck, or call it mismanagement, but the Cowboys have lost their leading rusher in back-to-back seasons as Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle have found new homes.
Wide receiver seems to be the position on everyone's mind. However, the Cowboys wouldn't be able to pass up the opportunity to select Judkins if he falls to them in the second round. This is an offensive draft for the Cowboys. Getting these first two selections right could alter the future of the franchise for the better.
