Dallas Cowboys land top fan choice in exciting new NFL mock draft
In just a few short days, the Dallas Cowboys will be on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft. It is a moment that fans have been debating for the last few months.
Who the team decides to select is still up in the air. Sure, some portions of the fanbase have some big names on their minds.
However, the franchise has kept its moves pretty close to the vest this offseason. Recently, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid predicted every selection for the 2025 draft, and Cowboys fans are probably excited about who Reid believes the team will select in the first round.
Reid has the Cowboys selecting Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with their first selection of the draft.
"The Cowboys are in desperate need of a WR2 opposite CeeDee Lamb. McMillan is a changeup from any option Dak Prescott has recently had; he's a big-bodied target who can attack a defense on multiple levels," Reid wrote.
"Over three seasons at Arizona, McMillan had 33 receptions on balls thrown 20 or more yards downfield, which led the country. He can also win underneath, leading the FBS with 145 receiving first downs in the same three-year span. Meanwhile, Dallas ranked 31st in red zone efficiency (46%) last season, an area that McMillan could help improve with his ability to win one-on-one matchups."
As the days get closer, it feels like the franchise will go with a wide receiver, and it appears McMillan is the prime target.
