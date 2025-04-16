Cowboys CB Caelen Carson offers advice to incoming NFL draft class
Caelen Carson made the leap from the NCAA to the NFL last season as a fifth-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys.
Injuries to DaRon Bland at the beginning of the year and Trevon Diggs at the end led to Carson being thrown into the fire early and often. As is the case with most rookies, he had his share of highs and lows, but was impressive overall.
Now heading into his second season, he was asked what the biggest adjustment was for him as a rookie. Carson said it was the speed of the game, as well as the players he faced.
”Really just the speed. Receivers faster. Plays getting called quicker.” — Carson on the adjustment to the NFL.
Carson said outside of the speed, he didn’t believe there was a huge difference between playing in the NFL compared to college.
He was also asked what he wished he had known going into his collegiate career that he knows now. Carson stated that it’s all a business.
The second-year defensive back wasn’t talking about contracts, but instead saying that your ability to be on the field is all about what you have to offer.
Heading into 2025, Carson could see an increased role in the Dallas secondary. Not only is Diggs still recovering from knee surgery, but the Cowboys lost Jourdan Lewis in free agency. That should afford him the chance to show what he can do for the team.
