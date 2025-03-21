Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs shares knee surgery recovery update
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt one injury blow after another during the 2024 season. The loss of quarterback Dak Prescott dominated the headlines but they spent 10 games without DaRon Bland, who broke out in 2023.
Bland finally returned to the field in Week 12 but that's when Trevon Diggs started to miss time. The two only played in one game together (Week 14) before Diggs was shut down.
MORE: Cowboys' new Super Bowl-winning wide receiver comments on expectations
This was the second time in as many years the All-Pro cornerback was lost due to a knee injury, after he tore his ACL in 2023. His long-term durability has become a question but Diggs isn't letting that slow him down.
Instead, he continues to work hard to get back on the field and shared a video showing off his recent progress.
Diggs is reportedly on track to play in Week 1. His recovery time was estimated at eight months and he had the surgery in January.
Dallas won't try to rush him back, however. They understand how vital he is to their defense and they're going to ensure he's 100 percent healthy to keep him and Bland on the field together as much as possible.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit
Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie