Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs shares knee surgery recovery update

The Dallas Cowboys are ready for a healthy Trevon Diggs.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt one injury blow after another during the 2024 season. The loss of quarterback Dak Prescott dominated the headlines but they spent 10 games without DaRon Bland, who broke out in 2023.

Bland finally returned to the field in Week 12 but that's when Trevon Diggs started to miss time. The two only played in one game together (Week 14) before Diggs was shut down.

This was the second time in as many years the All-Pro cornerback was lost due to a knee injury, after he tore his ACL in 2023. His long-term durability has become a question but Diggs isn't letting that slow him down.

Instead, he continues to work hard to get back on the field and shared a video showing off his recent progress.

Diggs is reportedly on track to play in Week 1. His recovery time was estimated at eight months and he had the surgery in January.

Dallas won't try to rush him back, however. They understand how vital he is to their defense and they're going to ensure he's 100 percent healthy to keep him and Bland on the field together as much as possible.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and cornerback Trevon Diggs celebrate after Diggs intercepts a pass against the Washington Commanders / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

