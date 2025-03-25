Cowboys can solve backup QB problem with 2024 college football passing leader
One of the Dallas Cowboys' top offseason priorities is finding a reliable quarterback to back up Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys' former backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, who excelled when his number was called, signed with the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Dallas in search of a quarterback who can step in and win games when needed.
The team has been rumored to be interested in promising New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton; however, the market price for Milton is currently a third-round pick, making it difficult to picture the Cowboys making a move for him at that price.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys could find sleeper WR in college football's second leading receiver
One potential option for the Cowboys at a lower price could be drafting Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, who starred in his lone season with the Orange after transferring from Ohio State.
McCord heavily boosted his draft stock in his one-year rental with the Orange, helping them win their first bowl game since 2018 and leading the team to its first 10-win season since 2018.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys projected to draft wide receiver whose stock is declining
His athleticism and turnovers likely contributes to his lower draft stock; however, McCord thrives in the pocket similarly to Prescott, while also having enough mobility to occasionally extend plays.
The Cowboys need a backup quarterback but at the right price. McCord gives them both talent and potential at that right price, allowing the team to use their first two days of draft picks on immediate starters.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit