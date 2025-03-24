Dallas Cowboys should sign former third pick instead of trading for Joe Milton III
The Dallas Cowboys, despite their activity in free agency and the trade market, have yet to find a quarterback to back up Dak Prescott.
Finding a backup quarterback should be near the top of the Cowboys' to-do list, especially given that Prescott has missed a total of 14 games over the last three seasons.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys projected to draft wide receiver whose stock is declining
One player who has been thrown into the conversation is New England Patriots’ Joe Milton III, with a third-round pick rumored to be the asking price. Although the Cowboys are in need of a backup quarterback and Milton starred in his only professional start, the decision would still be as confusing as any.
When people have been suggesting backup quarterbacks for the Cowboys, the consensus has typically been to find a young player who could eventually take over for Prescott.
However, by the time Prescott's contract is up in Dallas, Milton will already be 28. Additionally, Dallas has already invested a high-end fourth-round pick by trading for former third overall pick Trey Lance.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys find their stud WR2 in new NFL mock draft
Lance started just one game in two years with the team, and despite performing above expectations, he has yet to re-sign with the team in free agency.
If the front office decides they want to draft a quarterback with potential or trade for someone with NFL experience, why not just re-sign Lance?
Compared to Milton, Lance already has chemistry with the team, more experience, and is also the player with the higher ceiling.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys could find sleeper WR in college football's second leading receiver
The time to draft a quarterback to develop behind Prescott is not this year. It would make more sense to wait a couple of years, ensuring that the rookie’s contract doesn’t expire at the same time—or even before—Prescott’s.
Why waste the draft picks that Jerry Jones often talks about as being key to the team's success on a player who will, hopefully, never even see the field?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit