Dallas Cowboys projected to draft wide receiver whose stock is declining
The Dallas Cowboys are closing in on the NFL draft in April and will need to make a splash if the franchise hopes to see a different outcome from what they experienced last year.
There's an ongoing debate within Cowboys Nation about the right direction to take in the draft. Some believe the team should target an offensive guard after future Hall of Famer Zack Martin's retirement, while others argue for run-stuffers or dynamic playmakers on offense.
The one thing the Cowboys shouldn’t do is gamble with the No. 12 pick by drafting for need rather than selecting the best player available.
That's exactly what Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz did by projecting the Cowboys to draft Luther Burden III with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft.
"Burden accounted for 50 explosive receptions and 54 forced missed tackles after the catch over the past two years. Burden is an ideal 'five-tool,' multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense," said Liskiewitz.
While Burden is as dynamic an athlete as they come, his stock has fallen in the last month, making it unrealistic for the Cowboys to draft him without trading back first.
Although Burden may have the ability to succeed at any spot, the fact is that he hasn't, as he primarily lined up as a slot wide receiver. The Cowboys already have their slot guy in CeeDee Lamb, a three-time All-Pro wide receiver.
The best-case scenario at 12 for the Cowboys is that they draft both for need and best player available in the first round, which is a real possibility given the Cowboys' laundry list of needs. While Burden fills a need, he will not be the best player available at 12.
