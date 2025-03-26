Cowboys could draft replacement for record-breaking cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys are a little less than a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and they have several needs across the roster in need of an upgrade.
One of those positions is cornerback, because DaRon Bland is expected to hit free agency at the end of the 2025 season.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine named Bland as the player the Cowboys need to find a replacement for in the draft.
MORE: Cowboys can solve backup QB problem with 2024 college football passing leader
"Maybe this isn't a pick to outright replace DaRon Bland, but the Cowboys should be taking a serious look at the cornerback room with this draft. They're about to have a conundrum on their hands with Bland and Trevon Diggs," Ballentine writes.
"The Cowboys handed Diggs a five-year contract ahead of the 2023 season after he racked up 17 interceptions in his first three years in the league. Thus far, that deal has not panned out. The 26-year-old only played two games in 2023 and suffered another season-ending injury 11 games into 2024.
"Now, Dallas will need to figure out if it's willing to pay both Diggs and Bland."
After setting a record with nine interceptions and five touchdowns in 2023, Bland was limited to just seven games in 2024 due to a major foot injury.
He's expected to come back healthy for 2025, but he may not be as explosive of a playmaker.
With all of the uncertainties surrounding Bland, expect cornerback to be a position the Cowboys address at some point during the draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes