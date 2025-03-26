Cowboys Country

Cowboys could draft replacement for record-breaking cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to add someone different to the secondary during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are a little less than a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and they have several needs across the roster in need of an upgrade.

One of those positions is cornerback, because DaRon Bland is expected to hit free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine named Bland as the player the Cowboys need to find a replacement for in the draft.

DaRon Bland
Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"Maybe this isn't a pick to outright replace DaRon Bland, but the Cowboys should be taking a serious look at the cornerback room with this draft. They're about to have a conundrum on their hands with Bland and Trevon Diggs," Ballentine writes.

"The Cowboys handed Diggs a five-year contract ahead of the 2023 season after he racked up 17 interceptions in his first three years in the league. Thus far, that deal has not panned out. The 26-year-old only played two games in 2023 and suffered another season-ending injury 11 games into 2024.

"Now, Dallas will need to figure out if it's willing to pay both Diggs and Bland."

After setting a record with nine interceptions and five touchdowns in 2023, Bland was limited to just seven games in 2024 due to a major foot injury.

He's expected to come back healthy for 2025, but he may not be as explosive of a playmaker.

With all of the uncertainties surrounding Bland, expect cornerback to be a position the Cowboys address at some point during the draft.

DaRon Blan
NFL Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

