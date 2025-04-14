Wild NFL stat shows Dallas Cowboys' desperate need for WR2

Cowboys Country

A new stat shows that the Dallas Cowboys will have to add a trustworthy receiver this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, each day closer to the event, it feels that the Dallas Cowboys have their priorities set for their first pick.

It's no secret the team needs to add weapons on the offensive side, especially at running back and wide receiver.

The team has lost their leading rusher in two straight offseasons, and only has one receiver, CeeDee Lamb, that can be counted on heading into the 2025 season.

Dan Rogers recently shared on Twitter a shocking stat that should have everyone in the Cowboys front office ready to select a receiver in the first round of the draft.

The stat that is the topic of discussion shows that the Cowboys have had a different player finish as the WR2 in each of the last eight seasons.

Yes, eight seasons in a row, the Cowboys have failed to find a solid WR2. If the team has any expectations of postseason success, that has to stop this year.

Jalen Tolber
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are still hoping that players like Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks will take that next step in their careers. However, the waiting game can't go on forever.

It would be shocking news if the team didn't take a receiver in the first round. So, whoever that player may be, he will have a large role to fill.

