Cowboys' draft 'steal' faces major challenge for rookie award despite NCAA success
The Dallas Cowboys had a clear focus in the 2025 NFL draft. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer wanted talented players who were also leaders.
They found that throughout the draft, with one of the prime examples being Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. The 2024 ACC sack leader recorded 16.5 sacks during his final season and 30 in his career. Still, he seemed more proud of the fact that he was respected by his peers, who voted him team captain, than his accomplishments on the field.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Day 3 draft pick named one of top 'impact rookies'
Ezeiruaku enters the NFL looking to earn that respect from a new group of teammates. There's plenty of reason to believe he will do that, and find success at the pro level, but ESPN's Ben Solak warns fans against getting their hopes up for a rookie award.
Solak ranked the top candidates for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, but told Cowboys fans they wouldn't see their second-rounder on the list.
"For any Cowboys or Ravens fan looking for Donovan Ezeiruaku (No. 44 overall) or Mike Green (No. 59), respectively, I'm sorry, but this is something we just never see with this award. I know they were the top sack getters in the FBS last season, but the latest-drafted DROY was in 1986, when John Offerdahl won it from the 52nd pick. Since then, no player outside the top 40 has pulled it off."
Throwing history aside, Ezeiruaku isn't in a position to rack up stats as a rookie. Dallas is crowded with pass rushers as the rookie joins Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler Jr., Marshawn Kneeland, and Sam Williams. He should still see the field, especially on third downs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him used far less than some of the other candidates — at least during year one.
