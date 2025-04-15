Cowboys star Micah Parsons named trade candidate ahead of NFL draft
The Dallas Cowboys and their saga regarding linebacker Micah Parsons' contract continues as the league gets closer to the 2025 NFL Draft.
While the Cowboys remain committed to re-signing Parsons to a long-term contract, there is a lot of speculation about a potential trade if a team is interested in acquiring him.
MORE: Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon named Parsons as a star who could be traded during the draft.
“Another superstar defender entering the final year of his contract on a nationally beloved team? Micah Parsons, who has been negotiating an extension with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason but hasn't been able to iron anything out yet," Gagnon writes.
"It's still likely to happen, but Dallas is on the hook for more than $24 million in 2025 for now, and it has a lot of cash tied up elsewhere.
MORE: Micah Parsons gives Dallas Cowboys excitement at start of offseason program
"With the 25-year-old perennial Pro Bowler likely to become extremely expensive thanks to Myles Garrett's new bar-resetting deal, it's easy to see why there has been legitimate speculation that Jerry Jones could decide to do something dramatic here."
A trade is extremely unlikely for next weekend, but his inclusion on the list is further justification that a contract needs to be agreed to soon, otherwise the noise is only going to get louder and the pressure to get a deal done will continue to mount for the Cowboys.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
