Cowboys Country

Cowboys star Micah Parsons named trade candidate ahead of NFL draft

Micah Parsons probably won't be traded by the Dallas Cowboys, but the chance is growing ahead of the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gestures to the bench against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gestures to the bench against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys and their saga regarding linebacker Micah Parsons' contract continues as the league gets closer to the 2025 NFL Draft.

While the Cowboys remain committed to re-signing Parsons to a long-term contract, there is a lot of speculation about a potential trade if a team is interested in acquiring him.

MORE: Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon named Parsons as a star who could be traded during the draft.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“Another superstar defender entering the final year of his contract on a nationally beloved team? Micah Parsons, who has been negotiating an extension with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason but hasn't been able to iron anything out yet," Gagnon writes. 

"It's still likely to happen, but Dallas is on the hook for more than $24 million in 2025 for now, and it has a lot of cash tied up elsewhere. 

MORE: Micah Parsons gives Dallas Cowboys excitement at start of offseason program

"With the 25-year-old perennial Pro Bowler likely to become extremely expensive thanks to Myles Garrett's new bar-resetting deal, it's easy to see why there has been legitimate speculation that Jerry Jones could decide to do something dramatic here."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons speaks to campers at the Micah Parsons Lions Den Football Camp.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons speaks to campers at the Micah Parsons Lions Den Football Camp. / John Oliva/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A trade is extremely unlikely for next weekend, but his inclusion on the list is further justification that a contract needs to be agreed to soon, otherwise the noise is only going to get louder and the pressure to get a deal done will continue to mount for the Cowboys.

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft

Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?

Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News