Cowboys make head-scratching selection in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

A new 2026 NFL mock draft has the Dallas Cowboys making an unexpected move in Round 1.

Randy Gurzi

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is shown before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is shown before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers. / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
At pick No. 12 in the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys made an unexpected move when they selected Tyler Booker out of Alabama.

While guard was a need, it seemed more likely they would target a skill position player, but instead they decided to bulk up their offensive line.

Booker has yet to play in the regular season but has been impressive in camp and the preseason.

Looking ahead to the next draft, it would be shocking to see Dallas make a similar move, but that’s what CBS Sports’ Mike Renner has them doing in his latest mock. Renner predicts the Cowboys will select Booker’s college teammate Kadyn Proctor to play right tackle.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor looks on against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor looks on against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

”The Cowboys reunite one of the best double team duos in college football history with Kadyn Proctor joining former Alabama teammate Tyler Booker,” Renner wrote.

“The Cowboys have been slowly building a bully of an offensive line, and Proctor would be the cherry on top.”

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor comes out to loosen up before a game against LSU.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor comes out to loosen up before a game against LSU. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Like Booker, Proctor has the makings of a long-term starter and would be an upgrade over Terence Steele. There’s also an out in his contract in 2026, but that would still result in more than $9 million in dead cap space.

That hit can be navigated but the real issue is the rest of the roster. Dallas already has three offensive linemen selected in Round 1, but has questions at cornerback, running back, defensive tackle, and possibly wide receiver that will need to be addressed.

Adding a fourth offensive lineman in Round 1 while continuing to use a Band-Aid approach at weaker spots feels like a stretch.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

