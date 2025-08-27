Cowboys Country

Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad

Dallas Cowboys WR Traeshon Holden was able to laugh off his time spent on the waiver wire.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys informed one of their preseason stars that he wouldn’t make the 53-man roster as they released Traeshon Holden.

The Oregon product wasn’t claimed on waivers, however, which allowed the Cowboys to re-sign him to the practice squad. It’s a smart move for both parties since Holden has worked with receivers coach Junior Adams dating back to their time at Oregon while the Cowboys can continue to develop the talented playmaker.

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t stressful for Holden to sit on waivers not knowing what his future could be. For fans, it was also an uneasy feeling

MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces

Thankfully, Holden is able to look back and laugh about it. He even shared and reacted to a fan’s post on X showing the way the fan base felt when Holden was released versus how they felt when he was re-signed.

The first video was of Holden, trying to get up after he appeared to take a hit below the belt. The second one shows Holden dancing, which is what fans were doing when he returned.

Holden was beaten out by Ryan Flournoy for the final roster spot, after Flournoy improved on special teams.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

