Cowboys Country

Packers GM sidesteps question on Cowboys' Micah Parsons speculation

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst sidesteps question on team potentially adding Micah Parsons before start of the regular season.

Tyler Reed

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, left, and general manager Brian Gutekunst.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, left, and general manager Brian Gutekunst. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have had an eventful past two days as the front office and coaching staff put the finishing touches on the roster.

Today has been a hectic day, to say the least, for the team. Waiver claims and the shocking releases of two defensive backs have been the headlines of the day.

However, those stories still are not the biggest headline surrounding the team.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster for 2025 NFL season

The contact dispute with Micah Parsons is now the biggest story in the NFL. Well, it has been for a few weeks because the Cowboys are the headline when it comes to the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rumors have circulated that the Green Bay Packers are interested in making a trade for Parsons. That's if the Cowboys ever think about making that move.

On Wednesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about a potential trade for Parsons. Gutekenst did everything but answer the question with his response.

MORE: Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones

“Any opportunity that’s out there that we think could help the Packers, we’ll take a long hard look at,” said Gutekunst.

It's been said a few times by me, but I'll give everyone a fresh reminder. The Cowboys will not be trading Parsons. This game has been going on for decades with Jerry Jones, and the Cowboys' owner will ultimately pay his best player.

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season

3 players released at roster cut deadline Cowboys should pursue

4 biggest snubs on Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster for 2025 season

3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season

Micah Parsons' best friend on Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, sheds promising light on mindset

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News