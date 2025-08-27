Packers GM sidesteps question on Cowboys' Micah Parsons speculation
The Dallas Cowboys have had an eventful past two days as the front office and coaching staff put the finishing touches on the roster.
Today has been a hectic day, to say the least, for the team. Waiver claims and the shocking releases of two defensive backs have been the headlines of the day.
However, those stories still are not the biggest headline surrounding the team.
The contact dispute with Micah Parsons is now the biggest story in the NFL. Well, it has been for a few weeks because the Cowboys are the headline when it comes to the NFL.
Rumors have circulated that the Green Bay Packers are interested in making a trade for Parsons. That's if the Cowboys ever think about making that move.
On Wednesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about a potential trade for Parsons. Gutekenst did everything but answer the question with his response.
“Any opportunity that’s out there that we think could help the Packers, we’ll take a long hard look at,” said Gutekunst.
It's been said a few times by me, but I'll give everyone a fresh reminder. The Cowboys will not be trading Parsons. This game has been going on for decades with Jerry Jones, and the Cowboys' owner will ultimately pay his best player.
