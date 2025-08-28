Cowboys' polarizing receiver named 'X factor,' could sway 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys are one week away from taking the field to kick off the 2025-26 NFL regular season against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. While much of the attention has been on players who may or may not be on the field, one player who will be is George Pickens.
Dallas made a splash during the offseason with a post-NFL draft trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the star wide receiver. Pickens pairs with CeeDee Lamb to give the Cowboys one of the top wide receiver duos in the league.
With the season approaching, Pickens has high expectations after quickly building chemistry with his Cowboys teammates and he could be help determine the direction Dallas' season goes.
Ben Solak of ESPN.com shared his list of "X factors for all 32 teams" and Pickens got the nod for the Cowboys.
"The Pickens trade is one of many significant moves made this offseason, but I wouldn't be surprised if it is regarded as the single most impactful trade by the end of the campaign," Solak wrote.
"Pickens is unquestionably the most talented running mate Lamb has had since prime Cooper and has the capability of leading the Cowboys in targets any week. Dallas' running game looks suspect, and its defense looks beatable, so the wide receiver room really needs to help Dak Prescott reach 400-plus-yard outings for the Cowboys to compete. The Pickens-Lamb duo has legitimate Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins and A.J. Brown-DeVonta Smith potential."
Dallas will be hoping to that kind of payoff from the trade.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. With Lamb on the opposite side and a healthy Dak Prescott throwing the ball, a 1,000-yard season is well within reach.
