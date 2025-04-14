Dallas Cowboys hopes for Ashton Jeanty getting slimmer by the day?
It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys and Ashton Jeanty both covet one another in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Not only has Jeanty been on record as wanting to play for his hometown Cowboys, but Dallas also has a major need at running back, and he just so happens to be the best player in the draft at the position.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, according to ESPN draft experts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller, it appears their hopes to land Jeanty are fading fast, as there are now teams ahead of them in the order who would love to scoop him up, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders.
MORE: Cowboys go bold with controversial Round 1 pick in latest mock draft
"Jeanty and the Raiders are one of the most linked pairings in this draft. It makes sense because Las Vegas could use another instant-impact offensive threat along with tight end Brock Bowers, and Carroll isn't afraid to use first-round capital on running backs (see Rashaad Penny)," Reid said.
Obviously, the Raiders have been the team that has been connected to Jeanty the most over the last few weeks, so that should come as no surprise. As a matter of fact, it almost seems as though Jeanty to Las Vegas is as much as a lock in this draft as we have seen so far.
That said, in the event the Raiders do pass on Jeanty, the Chicago Bears could also swoop in and steal him from under the Cowboys noses.
"The Bears love Ashton Jeanty, according to scouts around the league who've observed the team's activity this offseason. So the Boise State running back could be the pick at No. 10 ... if he's still around," Miller said.
MORE: Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death
All of that said, as much as the Cowboys love Jeanty, there will be plenty of options available at No. 12 regardless of what happens. That includes wide receiver, where Matthew Golden and Tetairoa McMillan are in serious consideration with Dallas.
And as ESPN also notes here, it appears the Cowboys are angling to use their second round pick on a running back, rather then their first, and pick up a receiver at No. 12.
"The Cowboys have been open about needing an explosive receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb, with Matthew Golden (Texas) being heavily linked to them at the No. 12 pick," Reid said. "Running back is also a need for Dallas. While there has been talk about the Cowboys taking Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) at No. 12, it seems more likely they'll use their second-round pick on a runner. The team has expressed interest in Ohio State running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in that spot."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft
Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?
Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect
Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death