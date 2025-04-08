Cowboys host two-time All-SEC defensive end as Top 30 draft visit
After watching the Dallas Cowboys offense struggle for every yard in 2024, it’s been a common belief that they’ll target either a wide receiver or running back in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft.
Their decision-makers aren’t limiting their options, however, as they continue to meet with several of the top defensive prospects. Dallas already had a meeting with Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart, and now they can add James Pearce Jr. to that list as well.
MORE: Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown appears to be switching numbers, finally
According to Dallas insider Nick Harris, Pearce already met with the Cowboys as a top 30 visit.
Pearce was a two-time All-SEC defensive end for the Tennessee Volunteers. Over his final two seasons with the Vols, he recorded 66 tackles and 17.5 sacks.
Adding another pass rusher might not feel like a major need for the Cowboys with Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler, and Sam Williams on the roster but they have to replace DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston who left in free agency.
Whether or not they address that need in Round 1 will depend on how they feel about Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL, and 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland, who had no sacks as a rookie.
Ideally, they can wait until at least Day 2, especially considering their offensive woes from a year ago.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land pair of offensive stars in 5-round mock draft
'A lot of noise' Dallas Cowboys could land big play WR in NFL Draft
Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'
Cowboys projected to land National Champion RB on Day 2 of NFL Draft